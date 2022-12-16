An injection of EC $18.1 million will be pumped into St. Kitts and Nevis’ tourism industry for 2023, thus ensuring that the product remains globally competitive.

This was highlighted by the Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, during the 2023 Budget Address Debate on day two (December 15) of the National Assembly.

“Madam Speaker, we understand the impact and the need for global marketing and, therefore, we have earmarked $18.1 million for strategic marketing around the world. Due to the highly competitive nature of the tourism industry and the continuing impact created by the recent pandemic, related fall off in arrivals and investment, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) and its industry partners are doing everything possible to maintain a competitive edge for our destination,” said the Honourable Marsha Henderson. “In this regard, we at SKTA and the Ministry of Tourism have succeeded in the implementation of a full bliss global marketing strategy.”

According to Minister Henderson, in November, 75 billboard placements were launched in Manhattan, New York. Additionally, St. Kitts and Nevis is connected to “TV, social media and other digital channels to increase the visibility of the destination which is critical in the market. We are investing in the industry and investing in the industry means returns for our people,” the Minister added.

The Tourism Minister said that it is important for the destination to remain competitive.

“Madam Speaker, our tourism-related marketing efforts in 2023 will be towards strengthening our ability to be globally competitive. So all the money, that $18.1 million, is to ensure that we remain competitive,” said the Honourable Henderson. “To be successful, our small but proud nation must continue to join hands internally with our international partners to achieve more with less. As a country and destination, we must continue to punch above our weight in a challenging marketplace. It requires us to perform at our best. Every dollar spent must be carefully targeted, every discussion made must be in tandem with our strategy for competitiveness. On the home front we must continue to build our service standards to international levels without losing, of course, the authenticity of our island-style culture and the quality of our natural environment,” Minister Henderson added.

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and International Transport was allocated $44,508,993 for 2023. Minister Henderson said that “some $27 million” is geared towards recurring expenditure and $17.6 million will be spent on capital projects.

“This shows from the budget last year, an overall increase of 23.4 percent which we think, Madam Speaker, solidifies the government’s position to improve the offerings of our tourism product, and in spite of what is said in terms of the glaring outlook of the world, our government has a positive outlook for the recovery of the economy,” said Minister Henderson.