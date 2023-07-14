By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 12th July 2023) – The coordinator of the upcoming 17th annual Traditional Musical Workshop, Winston Zack Nisbett, has exclusively informed that there are plans to have at least two different type of instruments this time around.

“We’re going to be introducing the piano and the violin for the first time at the workshop, and this of course will be a very exciting aspect. I am calling on all parents and guardians to get your children registered,” he shared with this reporter.

The usual line of instruments featured over the years will remain namely the fife, banjo, quarto, and guitar.

The one-month summer workshop is slated to take kick off on Monday 24th July (from 9AM daily).

and close on Saturday 26th August at Zack’s Historical-Cultural Library and Museum located at Buckley’s Estate in Basseterre, under the theme ‘Discipline Is Still The Key’ for a workshop of that nature, catering for children ages 5 to 16.

The usual graduation ceremony is slated to take place. At last year’s graduation ceremony, more than 10 boys and girls altogether received their certificate of Participation and Excellence each.

According to Nisbett-a cultural preservationist-, it is very important for the youngsters to gain knowledge about cultural aspects of St.Kitts and Nevis while participating in the workshop in getting the musical lessons for an overall fun and educational experience.

As it relates to the theme which is a continuation of last year’s which was dubbed “discipline is key”, Nisbett stated that the characteristics linked to good behaviour, focus and determination such as self-discipline, self-respect and manners is always very important in helping to shape the lives of children in becoming responsible and respectful individuals.

The workshop registration fee is $EC 25.

Interested parents/guardians are asked to contact Nisbett via 664-9016 or 663-2773 for more information