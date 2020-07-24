BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 24th July 2020)- Well-known Cultural Preservationist Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett says COVID-19 safety guidelines will be of top priority for the upcoming 14th annual Traditional Instrument Musical Workshop in light of the what has been described as the new normal regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The summer workshop, which caters for children ages 5 and up, is slated to take place at Zack’s Historical- Cultural Library and Museum located at Buckley’s Estate from Monday 27th July to Saturday 22nd August 2020, 9AM to 1PM daily Mondays to Fridays while the Saturday is expected to see the closing ceremony.

In an interview with Nisbett, who is the coordinator of the workshop, he highlighted he that he has already met with Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force Abdias Samuel when quizzed about plans and preparations this time around.

“The workshop this year is with a difference because we have the COVID-19 pandemic which is disastrous and to get something done with some sort of professionalism is a daunting task. However, I’ve indicated it to the COVID-19 National Task Force [Chairman] in the person of Abdias Samuel who indicated that he’ll be bringing the Chief Medical Office Dr. Hazel Laws to pay a visit to see where I’ll be hosting the function.”

According to him: “I’ve already gotten some hand sanitizers from the St.Kitts-Nevis Carib Brewery Ltd. I’ve also recognized the importance of the children who will be at the workshop wearing masks and so protocols will be observed there.”

Asked about what measures to be put in place at the hosting venue and for such a setting involving children, he shared: “In an environment like mine at Buckley’s Estate, we will be putting things in place like I said but as children, they would want to play with each other. Nothing is wrong with that but it’s all about how that will be done in terms of them being monitored on a proper basis to make that whatever they do, they do it in a decent way and to ensure that their hands are always clean.”

“ There is a pipe close to the workshop area with soap so that they can keep washing their hands frequently so that even when they’re playing the banjo and the making of the fife in particular, they will have to be close but with the masks it will be of some assistance and even if they don’t have the masks, we’ll make sure at all time they are certain standards so it wouldn’t be the usual hugging and that sort of thing but rather we’ll make that the physical distancing significant,” Nisbett added.

When questioned about if there will be a restriction in the number of participants attending the workshop, he commented: “It appears to me that we’ll have a number of young participants like ages 4, 5 and 6. It appears as though we’re going to have about 40 to 50 students but I think that will be too much so we’ll try to monitor it down to about 20 to 25; that will be good enough because we’ll have two tutors. With the safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, we will have good spacing so we can space them out and so on.”

Nisbett gave assurance that all instruments will be sanitized and that participants will each be provided with an instrument for their personal use.

“We have more than enough instruments and God bless Mr. Willy Dore because through him, we have an excessive amount of instruments and that will be explained in a broader perspective later on.”

The chosen theme for this year’s workshop is ‘Discipline Continues to be the Key.’

Nisbett pointed out that the main objective of the annual event is to create an inspiring and motivating environment for our disturbed youths from underprivileged backgrounds, mainly from Buckley’s area and its environs.

He said the workshop this year is expected to be a two-part one.

As understood, the banjo, guitar and cuatro will be taught Wilmoth Solis better known as the Mighty Jules out of Dieppe Bay while the fife segment- sponsored by Mr. William ‘Willy’ Ferdinand Dore a renowned educator-will be taught by a former student Givings Isaac who is the son of Joaf Payne a longstanding musician of Grand Ash 2 fame.

Notably, Delisle Walwyn and Company Ltd. sponsored the workshop for the past 11 consecutive years.

Individuals interested in partaking in the workshop are asked to contact Nisbett at 664-9016 to register.