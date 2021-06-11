BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 10th June 2021)-Well-known Cultural Preservationist Dr. Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett continues to play his part in cultural awareness involving the nation’s youths which he says is important in keeping culture alive in St.Kitts-Nevis.



“It is imperative that we preserve our cultural heritage and to motivate and instill cultural awareness at an early stage [through youth education],” he says.



According to him, such will instill the sort of longevity within the schools and also enable families to financially benefit as well especially during the tourism season when the children showcase their talents to the visitors.



Nisbett shared his thoughts on the topic during an outing at the Tucker Clarke Primary School’s (formerly Newtown Primary) may fair held on Friday 19th May 2021 at the school’s premises which included performances featuring students of grades one and two doing the May Pole Dance and the Cake Walk featuring the Japanese girls characters.



Nisbett, informed reporters that he has been charged with the responsibility by the Ministry of Culture over the past four (4) years in terms of preparing the schools.



“The Ministry of Culture conducted a programme through the schools and it was intentionally to get culture alive and awaken in the schools. Most of the schools have cultural affairs. Some have [troupes like] David and Goliath, the Mummies, the Clowns, the Bull…”



Nisbett said the Tucker Clarke Primary students learnt the cultural routines in three (3) days saying: “Trust me. Let us give them a round of applause because they have done well. The short practices and the dedication and the intention within. We used Grade 2 and 1 in the primary schools, and we are destined to go into the private schools as well.”



“If you want to get the schools moving you must be dedicated , must have the application, the inspiration and the patience as well as the respect so that when you call on the children you see them run coming and making [joyous] noise because they want to be a part of,” Nisbett said.



The cultural preservationist applauded the involvement and interest of teachers.



He shared that the cultural education in schools also attracts the interest of many parents, noting that some of the parents complain and query about why their child was not included as part of performances.



Nisbett said he attended the school in the days when it was located in the vicinity of the St.Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services department in that community where a church is currently under construction.



“I am very pleased with and proud of this school, and this school is my alma mater and I have a passion for the school as well.”



He is of the view that the school has done well academically over the years and that “a lot of discipline is instilled in the students.”



Nisbett emphasized that discipline is key as it relates to the children’s involvement in learning about and participating in the cultural folklore performances and overall development of personal growth and cultural heritage upkeep.



Photo: Cultural Preservationist Dr. Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett seen with students performers of the Tucker Clarke Primary School at a May fair held on Wednesday 19th May 2021 at the school’ compound (Spokesman Snap)

A photo highlight of the May Pole Dance (Spokesman Snap)