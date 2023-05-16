The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Education hosted a Tourism Youth Congress on May 12, 2023, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom where the buy-in from young people in the tourism industry was underscored.



Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Tricia Esdaille, addressed the youth and called on them to be engaged with the tourism sector.



“On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I extend to all the young people here best wishes for an engaging day of discussion and meaningful debate as you explore ideas on how to make tourism here in St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean more inclusive and sustainable,” Dr. Esdaille said.

Dr. Tricia Esdaille

“As we examine the tourism sector, its sustainable expansion is critical,” she said. “We know that tourism has the capacity to attract significant investment, generate jobs and increase exports making it an important pillar for economic growth and development.”



Executive Director in the Ministry of Tourism, Alister Williams spoke about the purpose of the Youth Congress.



“Its main aim is to stimulate greater awareness and excitement about tourism among young people in the Caribbean Communities by allowing them to research different facets of the tourism sector, share their ideas and vision with respect to the future direction of Caribbean Tourism.”

Mr. Alister Williams

Ms. Cam-Ronn Audain of the Washington Archibald High School was adjudged the winner at the 2023 Tourism Youth Congress and is now the new Junior Tourism Minister. She will go on to represent St. Kitts at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress, organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) to be held in the Turks and Caicos islands later this year.



D’Jaaden Dunrod, a student at the Cayon High School finished in the first runner-up position, with Destinee Morris of the Saddlers Secondary School in the second runner-up spot and Josiah Hodge of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School taking the third runner-up position.



Students from the Washington Archibald High School erupt in Jubilation when one of their own, Cam-Ronn Audain won