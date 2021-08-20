BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 19th August 2021)-A young motorcyclist has passed away following a traffic accident which took place on Wednesday 18th August 20211 along the island main road in the St.Peter’s community within the vicinity of a well-known landmark mango tree at Douglas Estate.

This media house gathered that the deceased’s initials are Z.B, and that he is believed to be in his early 20s.

From videos and images received by the media house from the accident, it appears that the young man was struck by a pick-up truck. Reliable information indicates that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young man’s body was close to the front area of the vehicle.

The incident is said to have occurred sometime before 12 noon that day.

No information was forthcoming from the police leading up to press time on Thursday 19th August.

More details to be provided in a follow-up report.

Photo: Screenshot from eyewitness video footage of the fatal traffic accident scene on Wednesday 18th August 2021 in St.Peter’s