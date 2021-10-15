BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 14th October 2021)-A young motorcycle rider has lost his life after crashing into a pick-up.

Dead is 35-year-old Juaan Fyfield of Liver Pool Row.

Police are investigating that fatal traffic accident that occurred along Wellington Road on Tuesday 12th October 2021.

Information from the police public relations department indicate that the accident involved motor pick-up G344 which is owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, but is attached to the Public Works Department as well as a motorcycle which was being ridden by Fyfield.

Reportedly, the pick-up was being driven, at the time, by Davin Charles of Main Street, Christ Church.

Police say investigations so far have revealed that just after 10:00 a.m. that day, both vehicles were traveling from the airport direction towards the city of Basseterre.

It has been further stated that in the vicinity of the Public Works Gas Station, Charles indicated to take a right turn and, in the process, Fyfield collided on the rear, left side of the pickup and fell.

Fyfield was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service where he was later pronounced dead.

Up to press time, there was no update regarding an autopsy that to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.