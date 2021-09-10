BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 10th September 2021)-21-year-old Keniqua ‘KK’ David of Saddler’s death was due to “severe craniofacial trauma as a result of a motor vehicular accident.”

Such has been the findings of an autopsy performed by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez on Wednesday 1st September 2021, according to a police report issued on Friday 3rd September.

As understood, craniofacial trauma is a broad term that speaks to an injury of the face or skull.

David was a front seat passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a container chassis in Bird Rock on Friday 27th August 2021 of which she was a passenger.



Police say the accident involved motor jeep P6667, which is owned and was being driven by Kellian Hazel of St. Paul’s.



Investigations revealed that close to 1 a.m., Hazel exited the parking lot of a club in Bird Rock and collided with a 40ft container chassis.



The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services had to be called to extricate David who was in the front passenger seat. Both Hazel and David were transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service.



Hazel was treated and discharged for injuries to his hand while David succumbed to her injuries close to midnight on August 27.



David was the mother of a baby girl.



The funeral service is slated to take place on Friday 10th September.