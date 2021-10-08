BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 30th September 2021)-A young man was recently shot dead while walking about his home community of Newtown in the company of another individual.

Dead is 34-year-old Kishaun Ritchen.

The Police say the fatal shooting incident occurred on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

As reported by the local authorities, close to 8 p.m. police officers responded to a report of a shooting incident in Newtown. Upon arrival, Ritchen’s motionless body of 34-year-old Kishaun Ritchen of Newtown was found lying in Agatha Johnson Lane.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Ritchen, and another individual, were walking along the Lane when a masked gunman ran up behind him and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In other police news, police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a restaurant in the Cades Bay area on Friday 24th September.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime close to 11 p.m. that day, two masked assailants, one with what appeared to be a firearm and the other with a machete, rushed through the main entrance of the restaurant and robbed the owners of a sum of money before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Cotton Ground Police Station by dialling 469-5269, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.