BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 8th December 2020)-A young man is dead in the aftermath of a shooting incident that took place sometime after 11pm on Monday 7th December 2020 in the Newtown community.

A source from the police public relations department has identified him as Akeem Christopher also known as ‘Little Man’.

Information reaching this media house indicates that the deceased is believed to be in his 20s.

More details to be provided in a follow-up report.