BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 31st December 2020)-A young man was left wounded after a gunman fired at him shortly after he left his house and was walking towards his vehicle.



Injured is 26-year-old Kia Jareth Liburd of Lime Kiln Project.



This non-fatal shooting incident occurred on Monday 28th December 2020.



The Police Public Relations Department is reporting that as a result of information received, officers visited the JNF General Hospital to conduct enquiries.



Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 10 p.m. Liburd was making his way to his vehicle from his residence when a lone gunman fired gunshots at him. He received a gunshot wound to his arm.



Liburd was transported to the JNF General Hospital in a private vehicle and warded in a stable condition.



Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit visited and processed the scene.



Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.