BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 7th August 2020)- Police are presently investigating a night time shooting Charlestown, Nevis that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Killed is 24-year-old Dillion Whyte.

Police say the shooting incident occurred sometime after 8 p.m. at Stuart Williams Drive on Tuesday 4th August 2020.

Furthermore, preliminary enquiries revealed that Whyte was sitting outside in a yard when unknown assailants shot him about his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Doctor.

The Crime Scene Department processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 668-0636 or their nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.