BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 28th February 2020) – “The High Command is deeply concerned about the behaviour of the persons in the video, especially the inaction of the Officer to address the situation. The matter is under investigation and will be dealt with as swiftly as possible.”

The above sentiments is part of a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Department in light of cellphone captured footage of a young police officer in uniform while in the company of two civilian passengers-both males- while apparently travelling in a police vehicle sometime this week which has caused widespread public debate.

On Tuesday 25th February 2020, the police High Command said it has become aware of the circulation of an edited video in which an officer is being filmed while driving what might have been a police vehicle.

As reported: “Two civilian passengers were also present in the video and one, in particular, made use of indecent language and appeared to be tampering with equipment in the vehicle.”

In the 30-seconds video seen by the media house, the front seat passenger claims that it his first time being in the front of a police vehicle as he points out that he is normally in the back seat in shackles on his hand.

“I in de front seat now…” he says in part.

At one point he instructs the officer to put on the siren but the officer does not comply from the clip seen.

He also playfully pretends to be using the car’s radio system warning other road users to “get off the road now; there’s a maniac on the road.”

The other male passenger is seen laughing and smiling while on the backseat eating from a fast food container .