BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd October 2021)-Under the theme: ‘It’s Your Union Too: Workers Unite, Stand Up For Your Rights, the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union is slated to host its 82nd annual conference on Sunday 31st October 2021 at the SWMC Conference Room, located at Taylor’s Range in Basseterre.

As per usual the event is expected to see among the audience members from workers of St.Kitts and Nevis who are part of the membership of the union.

Invitation Sample

The two part- event will see the public session that will feature solidarity greetings and other presentations followed by the business session whereby the election for the executive committee will take place.

The six officers of the16-member executive body are: President- Sydney Bridgewater, First Vice President- Larry Vaughan, Second Vice- President James Pemberton, General Secretary- Precious Mills, Assistant General Secretary- Curtis Francis and Treasurer-Nadine Natta.

Notably, the Union is set to host its second session during the COVID-19. The pandemic has brought on some challenges for workers, workplaces and the labour market in general around the world.

“The annual conference is a very important exercise. Union members are encouraged to attend so as to be a part of the formal process of this body as we seek to strengthen our relevance in seeing to the affairs and well-being of workers here in St.Kitts-Nevis. COVID-19 has presented many challenges along with lessons,” said a union official.

At the event, all COVID-19 protocols will be observed including temperature screening, hand sanitization.

Union members and others interested are asked to visit the Union’s headquarters at Masses House on Church Street, call 465-2229 or email: [email protected] for more information.