By: Spokesman Newsroom (Press Release)

BASSETERRE, ST.KITTS (Wednesday 3rd November, 2021)- Under the theme: ‘It’s Your Union Too: Workers Unite, Stand Up For Your Rights’, the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), successfully hosted its 82nd annual conference on Sunday 31st October 2021 at SWMC Conference Room located at Taylor’s Range in Basseterre.

Under the theme: ‘It’s Your Union Too: Workers Unite, Stand Up For Your Rights’, the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), successfully hosted its 82nd annual conference on Sunday 31st October 2021 at SWMC Conference Room located at Taylor’s Range in Basseterre.

Among those in attendance were workers, members of workplace management and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Fraternal greetings-via videos presentations and written correspondences collectively-were delivered by Director of the ILO (International Labour Organization) Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean Dennis Zulu, President of the St.Vincent and Grenadines Public Service Union (STVG-PSU)- Phillip Bailey, Opposition Leader of the St.Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Immediate Past General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary Asokore Beckles and Head of the Department for Labour Studies at the Cipriani College of Labour and Cooperative Studies (CCLCS) Ian Daniel.

Section of the audience seen viewing the fraternity message of Head of the Department for Labour Studies at the Cipriani College of Labour and Cooperative Studies (CCLCS) Ian Daniel (Spokesman Snap)

Guest speaker Mr. Samal Duggins founder and Chief Executive Officer of Montraville Farms, a well-known farmer and spoke about his vision for the agriculture sector and said trade unions can be vital actors in this regard.

“Yes! I believe, that the agricultural sector stands ready, to channel the next wave of young and technologically savvy Kittitians and Nevisians, who will create modern, efficient and viable farming processes. The agricultural sector is ready, for farmers who will properly marry both economic and environmental sustainability,” he stated.

According to Duggins: “This move towards technology and sustainability, can only result in wider engagement and the expansion of membership, particularly, as it relates to women and youth. With that said, I believe, that this sector is ‘ripe for the picking’…pun intended. In this regard, trade unions can and will serve as vital actors, particularly because of your experience in managing and addressing industrial change and your overall commitment to ending hunger and poverty.”

He urged the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union, to prepare itself as a body “by taking a leading and proactive role, in carving out sustainable development strategies and influencing national, regional and even international policies.”

Following the day’s public session was the election of a new executive body.

The six SKNT&LU officers are: President- Sydney Bridgewater, First Vice President-. Micheleina Charles Hazelle, Second Vice President James Pemberton, General Secretary Precious Mills, Assistant Secretary- Curtis Francis and Treasurer- Tanessa Caines Charles.

Floor members elect are-George Dixon, Eva Henderson, Sean Kelly, Julian Morton, Oscar Mills, Stanley Franks Jr., Mitchel Slader, Nadine Natta and Charlotte Salters.

Sponsors and contributors include Builders Paradise, Carib Brewery (St.Kitts-Nevis) Ltd., Harowe Servo Controls (St.Kitts) Ltd., Lennox Warner and Associates Building Contractors.

Gratitude is also extended to the Development Bank of St.Kitts and Nevis as well as Best For Less for the longstanding support over the years.