BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th June 2021)- West Line bus operators recently took a break off road for a meeting to discuss their views on not being included to decide on one of the newest COVID-19 safety measures which asks passenger bus operators to work with a 50% seating capacity.

This reporter visited the outdoorsy area in the vicinity Cenotaph at Fortlands on Friday 28th May 2021 and met more than seven bus operators gathered before the start of the meeting; some of whom were seen eating their lunch.

In attendance at the joint meeting were members of the West Line Bus Association and the Sugar City Bus Association operators.

Speaking with President of the West Line Bus Association Nicholson ‘Rambo’ Webster following the meeting, he shared that there “was no kind of consultation” with the bus fraternity. Hence, a meeting was called so as to put together a proposal to the government in an effort to address the challenges, financial and otherwise, linked to their line of work.

Areas discussed were seating capacity, additional fuel burning, subsidy as well as reduced import duties.

Webster is of the view that a decision of that nature which affects bus fraternity should have seen the governmental agencies consulting the bus associations before a decision was made.

“This is not the first time that the buses are working under this type of arrangement,” he expressed in pointing out the bus drivers have been working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the issues with the requested 50% seating capacity, according to him, has to do with the configuration of the buses since all of them are not the same. He also talked about the variation relating travelling distances in providing an example of six passengers stopping at a shorter distance and just one passenger travelling longer.

“This is not working and it doesn’t make any sense either,” he stated.

Commenting on what needs to happen in addressing the concerns of bus drivers, Webster touched on the relevant authorities approaching the bus associations and “having a sit down and have a discussion on the way forward.”

When questioned about some members of the public thinking they took a strike that day, he pointed out that the meeting was called that day.

Also, when quizzed about the concerns of some passengers about a suspected increase in bus fare, Webster noted that bus drivers “can’t just get up and change noting that the Transportation Board will have to determine such.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, in a live address to the nation on Tuesday 25th May 2021 listed ten (10) of measures to be undertaken “In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.”

Number two on that list was: “The number of passengers on public transportation (buses, ferries etc.) will be reduced to 50 percent of established capacity. This is to facilitate physical distancing and a resultant reduction in the risk of transmission of the virus.”