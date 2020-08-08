BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 7th August 2020)- Close to a month before his 47th birthday, well-known police officer with over 20 years of service Wayne Joseph Maccou-commonly called Maccou- passed away from an illness, and his bravery during his years of service is being saluted.

On Sunday 2nd August 2020, the police public relations Department issued a statement saying: “It was with profound sadness that the High Command and rank and file of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force learned of the passing of Constable Wayne Joseph Maccou on Saturday, August 01, 2020.”

It continued: “Born on September 05, 1973, Maccou hailed from the community of Sandy Point. He enlisted in the Police Force as a Special Constable in 1995 and was sworn in as a Constable in October 1998. He worked in several units and departments within the Force, but his last posting was with the Special Services Unit (SSU). Having served his country for close to 25 years, Maccou demonstrated a passion for the profession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and a former head of the SSU, Adolph Adams, who worked with Constable Maccou for almost 10 years has reportedly described him as one of the Force’s bravest and most courageous members.

“Constable Wayne Maccou was a dedicated officer who served his Federation with distinction, professionalism and compassion. He was well-liked among his peers and throughout the communities he served. Our hearts were broken by the shocking news of his passing. He will be sadly missed by all of us, but will be remembered for his unwavering dedication and commitment to law enforcement. He loved his wife and his family dearly,” he is quoted as saying.

On behalf of the organisation, the Department has expressed that the High Command offers “condolences to the family and friends of the late Constable Wayne Maccou during our time of grief. We salute you for your years of distinguished service.”