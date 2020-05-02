BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 1st May 2020) – The 62nd annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet was slated to take place on Monday 13th April 2020 at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre at 9:00 AM. Just like other events, however, that outdoorsy one was put off due to curfew and safety restrictions surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic reaching the shores of St.Kitts-Nevis.

Event coordinator Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett, who is a well-known cultural preservationist, was recently interviewed over the phone; different to the usual face- to- face chit about the yearly affair.

Nisbett, the keeper of the Zack’s Historical-Cultural Library and Museum, revealed that he is glad for the ‘stay at home’ breaks and, in a light-hearted moment, he told that he had just finished his lunch of dumpling and breadfruit with mackerel and a glass of local soursop juice.

Being more at home these days, he has been able to concentrate on better planning the next aquatic event and also focus on completing a book he is writing entitled ‘A Bad Wind Never Blow’ aimed at spotlighting the aquatic sports happenings over the years.

“The curfew period has been good and bad thing but more so good. I have gotten the chance to get some much needed work done including house work, educational, motivational compilation and also, the book on the aquatic sports years is almost there,” he shared.

Commenting on what the aquatic team’s level of readiness was like leading up the event, he had this to say: “We were more than prepared. In fact, the week before the pandemic got here, we were ready with new sponsorship as well as contenders from Nevis. Everything was in order; just for us to collect prizes.”

Nisbett added: “That is said and gone as we’ve cancelled the event for this year since we don’t know when this devil of a disease will ease up but we will meditate and prepare for the better longevity of the annual event in putting our bells in order.”

In giving his take on the current pandemic he said: “I have never seen anything like this; it’s catastrophic. At this time, however, this pandemic gives us a chance to pray, to go on our knees and thank the Father for having us alive when we look at other places around the world with over 60,000 deaths, we are grateful not to have any deaths here. I pray for the speedy recovery of those remaining in isolation and I am also appealing to everyone to be safe at this time.”

He provided further insight about his book saying it will cover the “Basil Henderson era” and what the water front was like as part of the content.

Additionally, Nisbett praised the late Henderson as being “dynamic 4-Her in regard to community development and enhancement of positivity in the community, infrastructure and family conflict resolutions. This book will give me the chance to write and show the population of St.Kitts and Nevis that we are number one in terms of cultural and social affairs. We need to get back to basics in terms of manners, self-sufficiency and other values.”

All businesses, individuals and others who have contributed over the years would be featured in his book, he also voiced.

According to him, this year’s meet would have been better organised with the regular swim races, greasy pole ham and money fetch competitions along with new initiatives and a special exhibition boxing that would have made “everybody happy” in an atmosphere of family togetherness and socializing.

“…but all goes we’ll be stronger for the next one and plan even earlier,” he said.

