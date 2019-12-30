BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 24th December 2019)- Shanika Johnson of the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) was crowned the 2019 Miss National Carnival Talented Teen before a packed audience gathered at the Sugar Mill housed at Warner Park for the 48th annual Sugar Mas (St.Kitts-Nevis National Carnival) as the field of six competitors observed the theme: SAVE THE EARTH! Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!

The young ‘brain and beauty’ teen queen won two out of the five segments namely Best Performing Talent and Best Onstage Interview.

Placing first runner-up was Ashely Wilson of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) while second runner-up spot went to Xyarra Wilson of the Basseterre High School (BHS) and Shakira Browne of the Immaculate Catholic Conception School (ICCS) placed third runner-up.

Miss ICCS also walked away with two segments- Best Ambassadorial Speech and Best Evening Wear.

Shai-Ann Tyson of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) in Nevis won Best Ambassadorial Costume. The other participant was Quniecia Gilbert of the Charlestown High School (CHS) also of Nevis.