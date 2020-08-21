BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 21st August 2020)- The visit of two vessels from the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, namely Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas, carrying only crew members, that were expected to dock at Port Zante, St.Kitts on Wednesday 19th August to “Safe Habour” in the Federation has been rescheduled.

Minister of Tourism, Ports and Transport Lindsay Grant on the day that the ships were slated to be here, explained why the change.

“We were expecting them here sometime at about 5 O’clock Wednesday. However, there is a slight delay because our health officials after gathering some further information from the vessel, we decided to do and ask for a further intervention from them which may delay them for a couple hours or next 24 hours but we felt having gotten that information, it was incumbent upon us to ask them for some further details which we have done and which they have provided, and so we are expecting them later.

Two days before at a press conference held on Monday 17th August at the Customs and Excise conference room in Bird Rock, Minister Grant had indicated that all safety protocols must be adhered to including the requirement of a 14-day quarantine period for the 70-member crew on each ship.

“The health and safety of our nationals and residents remains our top priority as we embark on providing assistance to the cruise ships for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. This assistance represents the true nature of the Kittitian and Nevisian people which is providing help and support to others in their time of need. It is who we are as a nation. I reiterate we have adhered to all required health and safety protocols to ensure nationals and residents of St. Kitts-Nevis remain safe,” he said.

As understood, the crew members have been anchored in Barbados which is where the ships are coming from and have not disembarked the vessels while there.

In his remarks on Wednesday, he outlined that security at Port Zante will be in place to ensure that no one disembarks during the 14 -day period.