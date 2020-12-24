BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 23rd December 2020)-Minister of Culture with responsibility for Carnival Jonel Powell has revealed that the social media virtual experience introduced to accommodate the live streaming of Sugar Mas 49 activities and events due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is expected to continue even after the pandemic.

“It’s not the regular Sugar Mas that we’re accustomed to but COVID might try to keep us down but it can’t stop us, and we’ve just pivoted and adapted and we’ve uncovered the new norm and I think everyone can agree that even for next year Sugar Mas 50 when we expect to have bodies in here , we will have to continue this virtual experience because for all of those who can’t make it home for carnival, this is making their Christmas and carnival for them , especially this year with COVID and they really not being able to come,” Powell commented.

He made the disclosure while speaking at the ‘ICONS’ Road March Band edition held on Monday 21st December 2020 at the Sugar Mill staged at the Warner Park Stadium, featuring four bands of the Federation who are collectively of Road March Champion fame over the years.

Taking to the stage that night were the reigning Sugar Mas Road March Champions The Grand Masters Band who captured the title in 2019 with ‘Lift Off De Stress’ as well as Nu Vybes International Band (De Sugar Band) and Small Axe Band from St.Kitts and Kore Band from Nevis.

Speaking further about the virtual experience for Sugar Mas 49, the Carnival Minister shared: “I’ve been getting so many messages from all types of people in relation to every event whether it was the calypso tent, whether it was the opening of carnival, the folklore caravan in the square …or even tonight. I think people really appreciate it outside and we gotta keep up the good works so big up to all those who have been working hard…all the bands, performers, the dancers…”

Meanwhile, in applauding the leadership of the Carnival Chairperson Shannon Hawley, event host and well-known media personality Maurice ‘EK’ Flanders of Real Right Entertainment commented: “Just imagine what Sugar Mas 49 woulda be if Ms. Shannon Hawley was outside wid we! You understand? Man, it woulda been mas! Believe you me, believe you me.”

The Carnival Minister has also praised the “phenomenal” work of the production team saying further that they have been doing a fantastic job.

As gathered, from the ‘ICONS’ live streaming, there has been a recorded 23,000 views on the SKNcarnival Facebook page with over 13,000 comments plus 500 shares along with 4,500 views on SKNcarnival YouTube channel.

Viewers and listeners of Sugar Mas events and activities continue to tune into the traditional means of doing so via ZIZ radio and television.

In relation to the Road March Champions’ achievements through the years, Grand Masters Band has won a total of 10 titles with: ‘Master’s Jam (1987), ‘Master’s Massive’ (1998), ‘Millennium Jam’ (1999), ‘Money Wutt (2004), ‘Boom Bam Bam (2007), ‘A Want Whale’ (2008), Buss U Bubble (2009), ‘None A Dem (Step Pon Dem’ (2011), ‘Wuk U Shift’ (2016) and ‘Lift Off De Stress’ (2019).

Small Axe Band’s victory has seen the most with 12 to date namely: ‘Big League’ (1988), ‘Who Is De Dan’ (1989), ‘Pan Man (1990), ‘Shub Back On De’ (2000), ‘Watch De Creep-Up’ (2003), ‘Masquerade (2006), ‘Do the DCH’ (2012), ‘We Got De Hardware’ (2013), ‘Bottom In De Road’ (2014), ‘Pepper Dem’ (2015), ‘Drop De Puppy’ (2017) and ‘Get Jiggy Wid It’ (2018).

Nu Vybes band has won a total of five titles with the latest being in 2005 with ‘Ting Lang’. The other winning hits were: ‘Hand Signal’ (1996), ‘Street Style’ (1997), Sugar (2001) and ‘Step Up’ (2002).

Kore Band is the five-time Road March Champions for Nevis’ annual summer Culturama festival having captured such with: ‘Love We Festival’ (2013), ‘Whoops’ (2016), ‘How We Do It’ (2017), ‘Push Forward’ (2018) and ‘Yeehaw’ (2019).