BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 8th January 2021) – Carnival Chairperson Shannon Hawley is rating the concluded virtual experience festivity, observed under the theme ‘Carnival Celebrations Redefined for Sugar Mas 49’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a sweet success.

“Our culture is alive, our people are talented and the world has recognized what we knew all along….St Kitts-Nevis Carnival even though redefined for 49, is the sweetest small island carnival in the world, she said in a statement on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

Hawley also told: “I cannot express enough thanks to my carnival committee colleagues, calypso tents’ organizers, band members, calypsonians, dancers, folklore troupes, entertainers, technicians, videographers, lighting crews, production team, hosts, cleaners, landscapers, electricians, plumbers, tent providers, graphic designers, website designers, media, volunteers, security forces, sponsors and the hundreds of thousands of online viewers who made our Sugar Mas 49 Virtual Experience absolutely amazing.”

In other Carnival related news, following the National Steelband Competition held on Tuesday 22nd December 2020 at the Sugar Mills housed at the Warner Park Stadium, the EBJ Harmonics emerged victorious with 443 points, beating six other performers.

Their winning tune was a 2015 soca jam called ‘Sand to the Beach’ by Menace from Antigua.

Placing first runner-up was Pantastic Steel Orchestra with 429 points with ‘Hookin Meh’ by Farmer Nappy followed by second runner-up Nevis Pan Ensemble with 408 points ‘Magic Drum by Machel Montano and taking third runner-up spot Steel On Fire with 374 points performing ‘Mystery Band’.

The other competitors were: Pan Doras Steel Orchestra –‘Gimme Room’ by Ellie Matt; Sweet Sticks Ensemble – Island Girl / Anything For You by Burning Flames and Pan In Splendor –‘Old & Grey’ by Patrice Roberts.