The St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force facilitated officers and cadets of the Venezuelan Training School Ship, Liberator Simon Bolívar for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph (War Memorial) on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to pay homage to St. Kitts and Nevis and Anguilla soldiers killed in World Wars I and II.

“We gather today to recognize the men and women who lost their lives in the World Wars; also, to recognize our men and women martyrs of the successful Maracaibo Lake Battle which is approaching in June… said Chargé d’ Affaires Guzmán.

The Battle of Lake Maracaibo also known as the ‘Naval Battle of the Lake’ was fought on July 24, 1823, on Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo. The battle was won by the Republican forces and was the last battle of the Venezuelan War of Independence and the larger Spanish-American wars of independence. The ships belonged to the forces of Gran Colombia led by Simon Bolívar.

The Venezuelan naval vessel, Simon Bolívar, docked at Port Zante, Basseterre, on April 25, 2023.

“Yesterday, we welcomed the School Ship Simon Bolívar – the Ambassador of the Seas, the Ambassador without borders – in its tour to various destinations in the Caribbean as part of the activities of the 33rd Overseas Training Cruise CARIBE 2023,” said Mr. Guzman. “This school ship is training a group of Venezuelan Cadets, future officers of our glorious Venezuelan Army that have among their purposes, a flagship of peace and freedom – a dream that our Liberator Simon Bolívar once had.”

Mr. Guzman thanked the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for warmly welcoming the ship and for the support given thus far. He wished the officers, cadets and crew a fruitful and rewarding visit.

The wreath-laying ceremony provided excellent content especially as the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates Diplomatic Week 2023 from April 23-27). It highlighted the respect and close relationship between both countries.

The ceremony was attended by the Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Non-Resident Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Dr. Norgen Wilson, as well as senior government officials.