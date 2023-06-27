The Human Resource Management Department on behalf of the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology & Posts wishes to invite suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Postmaster General.

The successful candidate will be responsible for organizing, administering, and directing the functions of all Post Offices in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Assist with establishing departmental procedures, and implementing organization goals and policies. Coordinate office activities and operations for improved efficiency and compliance with departmental goals and policies.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Use knowledge of communities (rural, urban, and suburban) to contribute to the development of the National Addressing System.

Conduct research and implement various projects for the Department, UPU/CPU including capital projects.

Prepare cabinet submission for Stamp Issues (Commemorative and Definitive).

The knowledge of ordering stamps for St. Kitts custody thereof.

Visit Sub Offices and mail delivery routes.

Review monthly reports on All Post Offices. Assist with assessment of employee performance.

Custody of Money and Postal Orders Stock. Custody and distribution of cash for the payment of money and postal orders

Act as liaison between regional and international Administrations.

Verification of accounts for Postal Administration (terminal dues).

Mail routing and scheduling. Investigation of complaints by members of the public.

Safety and security of Post Office Buildings. Liaison closely with the management team.

Assist with writing briefs to justify any recommendations and/or for developing mail delivery. (UPU/CPU and the Department)

Ensure that the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and department standards are enforced.

Oversee, monitor, and assess the operations of units (EMS, Mail Operations).

Identify opportunities for staff training, team development and capacity-building as well as organizing training seminars and workshops.

Provide support in the preparation of the Ministry’s yearly Budget Expenditure including development of objectives and indicators for assessing all projects.

Assist in the preparation of briefs for senior management, to ensure that the technical input by the Ministry at various international, regional, and local meetings is of the highest quality.

When necessary, participate in various local, regional, and international meetings, workshops, and other related areas to ensure that the interests of the Ministry of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis are adequately represented.

Develop mechanisms for regular monitoring and reporting of department activities, plans and projects to the Permanent Secretary.

Undertake any other duties.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

A University Degree (Business Administration/Management, Public Administration, or relevant area)

At least 3 years of post-qualification work experience

At least 5 years in management/supervision and policy development position

Experience in business development and strategic planning

Knowledge & Skills:

In addition to the requirements above, the post holder must have the following skills:

Good command of the English Language both written and oral, including the ability to effectively communicate with internal and external staff and stakeholders and to represent the Ministry to the highest standard.

The ability to work individually and as part of a team.

Adequate knowledge of postal operations and regulations.

Can work effectively, confidentially, and confidently with all stakeholders, partners and other governmental departments.

Be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines, while maintaining a positive attitude and providing exemplary service to the public.

Have computer and digital literacy.

Able to negotiate major contracts and agreements with third-party partners for the provision of services and development of projects.

Be able to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion within parameters of instructions given prescribed routines, and standard accepted practices.

Salary: K39-K41/K42-K43 (76,032-$83,292)/ ($87,192-$91,548) per annum





Applications must be accompanied by:

· Letter of Application

· Curriculum Vitae

· Police Record

· Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)

· Two (2) references with telephone and e-mail addresses





and should be addressed to:



Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology

P O Box 186

NATIONAL ICT CENTER, #3 C.A. PAUL SOUTHWELL INDUSTRIAL SITE

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS

Email:technology@gov.kn







The deadline for receipt of applications is 20th July, 2023.