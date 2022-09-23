The Urban Development Unit has rolled out its schedule for its week of activities from October 2 -7.

Using the global theme, “Mind the gap. Leave No One and Place Behind”, Rhon Boddie, Acting Director for the Urban Development Unit said the Unit intends to have different activities to highlight its purpose.

The week will begin with a church service at the Unique Touch Christian Centre in Sandy Point.

On Monday, also celebrated globally as the United Nations’ World Habitat Day, Minister with responsibility for Urban Development, Hon. Dr Joyelle Clarke will make an address to the nation that includes the way forward for urban renewal, resilience to climate change, climate adaptation and planning with a focus on the population’s diversity.

On Tuesday, the Unit intends to adopt a space followed by a cleanup campaign there. Wednesday is set aside to conduct several Radio Talk Shows with local media outlets.

Geography students in Form Two, across the island, will benefit from what is set aside as Professional Career Day on Thursday. Boddie explained that on this day, various professionals whose jobs rely on Geography as a foundation will engage the students. Presentations are expected from pilots, boat captains, meteorologists, urban planners and statisticians.

Closing out the week on Friday, Independence Square will come alive with a Demonstration Project. This is a small portion of a wider project to refurbish and rehabilitate the Square. The public will be leaned upon for its input on the way forward for Independence Square.

Citizens are encouraged to submit ideas and suggestions to the Unit by calling 467-1465.

The Urban Development Unit operates in the Ministry of Sustainable Development and deals with the challenges and issues within the three identified urban centers: Basseterre, Sandy Point and Cayon.