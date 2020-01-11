BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 10th January 2020)- ULTRA Carnival has outshone other competitors for the Sugar Mas 48 street activities spotlight judged over a two-day period, J’ouvert on Thursday 26th December and grand parade on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

The troupe for its fifth year celebration since coming on the National Carnival, gained much more to party about for its Show Time presentation winning yet again the top four categories namely Troupe of the Year (642 points) for the fourth year in a row while the other categories has seen a three-peat grab for Largest Troupe (105%), King of the Band (600 points) and Queen of the Band (627 points).

Newcomer LUXE Carnival was declared the winner in the category of First Troupe to Launch 608 points).

Results announcements were made the following day (2nd January) a live radio presentation by Carnival Chairman Noah Mills.

Romain Belgrove won Best Individual Mas player for a bed on wheels presentation dubbed ‘Lodging Goose’ for which he amassed 418 points.

For the Best Largest J’ouvert troupe, Red Devil’s X (10 years) was adjudged the winner (369.5 points) followed by first runner-up GM Addix: Don’t Cut No Style (344 points), 2nd runner- up Fantasy (276 points) and Chattabox J’ouvert in third runner-up spot with 269.5 points.

Best Small J’ouvert Troupe saw Real Jab Jab 2.0 repeating in the winner’s circle with 393 points followed by first runner-up X-Plosion amassing 348.5 points.

Grand Master’s Band won the Road March for the tune ‘ Lift of the Stress’ (88.08 %) followed by first runner-up Nu Vybes International (De Sugar Band) with ‘Area Code 869’ (84.64%), second runner- up Kollision Band with ‘Dust In Wind (Paint & Powder)’ for which they scored 82.77 % and the immediate former Road March Champions Small Axe Band ‘Stinky and Dutty’ (76.97%) in the third runner-up position.

Notably, there has been ongoing public debate concerning the criteria for road march judging as fans, supporters and well-wishers of De Sugar Band in particular have been airing their views especially since the band’s song was voted most popular.

For Las Lap held on Thursday 2nd January, which saw the repeat of the parade of troupes with various jam bands and other entertainment systems through the streets of Basseterre, brought the curtains down on the annual festivity which was held under the theme ‘Why Wait? Let’s Celebrate Sugar Mas 48’.

