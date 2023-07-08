Fulfilling a commitment he made to St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, H.E. Dr. Kevin Isaac, on the eve of the April Diplomatic Week of activities, Mr. Uday Nayak, founder of KayanJet and Special Envoy for Economic Development, made a donation of laptop computers through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Foreign Minister the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas presents computer to the President of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Andrew Abraham

Ahead of the event and at the request of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kaye Bass, High Commissioner Isaac undertook to secure computers, six of which were donated in May from another source. Mr. Nayak responded by donating fifteen laptops. Eight of the computers are being donated to the CFBC; three to the National Sports Council; and two will be presented to the Office of the Special Olympics.



Mr. Ivor Blake (National Director) accepts on behalf of the St. Kitts and Nevis Special Olympics Committee



Foreign Minister, the Right Honourable Dr Denzil Douglas conveyed his thanks to the High Commissioner and Mr. Nayak. He stressed that “such a practical and useful donation by Mr. Nayak speaks not only to his generosity of spirit, but to his commitment to helping the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its efforts to advance the Federation’s sustainable development agenda.” He continued that “computers are no longer luxuries, but essential tools that can significantly assist our young people to develop their capacity and prepare them to better compete in a modern world.”





Mr. Glen Quinland (Chairman of the National Sports Council) accepted on behalf of the National Sports Council

Permanent Secretary Bass, who, on behalf of the Foreign Minister, challenged Ambassadors and High Commissioners ahead of Diplomatic Week to try and meet some of the needs of several local academic institutions, expressed her gratitude to High Commissioner Isaac and Mr. Nayak.