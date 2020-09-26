BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 25th September 2020) – The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws is reporting that two returning nationals to the federation are currently in isolation having been tested positive for COVID-19.

As informed at a National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, to date, 2205 persons have been tested overall.

Additionally, the latest two active cases give a total of 19 confirmed positive cases with 17 having recovered already.

Dr. Laws indicated that “we continue to accept our nationals who request to come home. To date between April 24th and present, a total of 407 nationals would have returned to the Federation.”

She went on to say that 49 persons in government designated quarantine.

The CMO disclosed latest details on the incoming flights regarding persons to the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM).

She highlighted that a charter flight came in that afternoon from Miami with 116 persons and that in a couple of days another charter is expected from San Juan with an additional 8 persons that will be the third batch of students.

Reminding of the health procedure, Dr. Laws talked about negative results from testing conducted overseas before arriving to the country and that they are tested upon arrival by a team from the Ministry of Health at the school’s campus then into compulsory quarantine for 14 days on the RUSVM campus. Then on day 14 of quarantine, those individuals will be tested again following getting a negative test, they would be discharged from quarantine and allowed to integrate into the general population within the Federation

Information about the two active cases was publicized on Friday 18th September.