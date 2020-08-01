BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 31st July 2020) – St.Kitts-Nevis has recorded instances of down trees as part of its damage assessment following the passage of Tropical Cyclone #9 including an incident which has seen damage to a family home in Basseterre.

Deputy National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Claricia Langley-Stevens, while speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Tropical Cyclone #9/ COVID-19 Daily Briefing (5:00PM) on Wednesday 29th July 2020, disclosed that the Fire and Rescue Services responded to a call of a down tree in central Market Street and that the tree fell on a home where a family resides.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries. However, the report indicates that the tree needs to be assessed because it’s a really huge tree; one of age and that assessment will be done tomorrow but there was some mild clearing of the area so that the family can have access to the home and so were very thankful for that.”

Langley-Stevens said the Community and Services Department has reached out to the family to ensure that the support that can be given to them was made available.

She thanked the general public who contacted the NEOC with that information.

The NEMA official said further that the Damage Assessment Committee indicated that the assessment that was done at Old Road Bay area was a very successful one and the area was deemed safe and clear.

Further assessment was planned for into the night and the next day so as to give updates to the general public.

Meanwhile Nevis Premier Mark Brantley at his monthly press conference held on Thursday 30th July, spoke about the “all clear” that the island had been given noting that the only thing suffered was a down tree on island main near Noel’s Courtesy Garage that was cleared. He also said that there was major damage on the island except for beach erosion.

The Federation has been spared a direct impact of the storm.

Senior Met Officer Elmo Burke, in giving an update on the weather informed: “As of 5pm today, tropical storm warnings were discontinued for us here in St. Kitts and Nevis. At the same time, 5PM Tropical Cyclone # 9 was located at 16.4 degrees north, 65.6 degrees west and that puts it at about 200 miles southwest of the St. Kitts. It was moving in west north westerly direction at 24 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of about 45 miles per hour. Based on the trajectory, it will continue to move further and further away from St.Kitts and Nevis and as such the weather conditions are expected to improve.”

That day also a down high voltage pole in the vicinity of John England Village in St.Peter’s led to a disruption in service affecting customers from New Road heading north to Milliken.

No injuries or damages were reported.

At an emergency press conference organised by NEMA on Tuesday 28th July, members of the public were advised that only essential workers were expected to report to work the following day as the storm’s impact was expected at 8AM with weather peak conditions around 12 noon.