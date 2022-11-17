The Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship is tasked with transforming the economic landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis by helping to create more businesses and offering support to business owners. During the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with the Cabinet at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom on November 15, 2022, Minister of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the Hon. Samal Duggins expressed his vision for local producers.



“It is a future where all entrepreneurs have a space to thrive, where a small business of today becomes a big business of tomorrow. And not a society where small businesses stay small, because if we are truly talking about growth, then we must recognize that growth means getting bigger, getting better, and becoming more efficient. Expanding our wings just not in our jurisdiction is key to maximizing our potential. Why can’t we have a multi-national company that was started here in St. Kitts and Nevis and developed throughout the region and expanded across the world? What is stopping us from doing that? And in my vision, there is absolutely nothing but time. And I say that because the efforts we are putting in now should certainly yield such fruits,” said Minister Duggins.



Minister Duggins also indicated that the Government will focus on diversifying the local economy in an effort to boost local production by maximizing the potential of the local population. Transforming St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state will depend on the capacity of local producers to advance with modern technology in an effort to be more competitive in the international marketplace.



“We recognize the challenges and we are doing everything in our power to address those challenges and we are leaving no one behind. We are spreading out our wings to empower everyone and taking everyone forward on this transformational journey because my commitment here is that St. Kitts and Nevis will be the talk when it comes to entrepreneurship and business development as well as food security. There are some exciting plans for our food-based entrepreneurs; just know that we are committed to making the Federation the food Mecca of the Caribbean. I stand committed to that. Commitment made and commitment will be kept. We are leaving no one behind,” said Minister Duggins.



The Small Business Development Center (SBDC St. Kitts) will end Entrepreneurship Week 2022 with a Small Business Expo on November 18th, 2022 in Independence Square where local entrepreneurs will be provided with the opportunity to showcase their products and services.