BASSETERRE, ST.KITTS (Friday 13th August 2021)-“No testing of fully vaccinated individuals obviously increases our risk. So the real question is: Where are we going?”

Such were the sentiments of Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry, and Commerce Lindsay Grant at a press conference held on Friday 6th August 2021 at Port Zante, having revealed that Florida in the US is now the main port for the majority of cruises to the Federation and that Caribbean home porting is no longer an option as he touched on the topic of balancing economics and public health in St.Kitts-Nevis.

“With the ministry of health, we have carefully assessed the risk to the destination and we are unable to receive calls from Florida until we can identify vaccination and testing protocols that allow us to achieve our goal of balancing the economics and balancing public health. For the month of August therefore, the calls of the Allure and Symphony of the Seas have been cancelled. We will provide an update for Celebrity Summit and Equinox,” he told.Celebrity Summit did not call on 12th August as was previously scheduled.“As I stand here today Caribbean home porting is no longer an option, and Florida is now the main home port for the majority of our cruises. What does that mean for us? It means that the rules of engagement have changed. Florida’s requirements are marketed differently from the Caribbean and they have special issues that we have to deal with.

Grant continued: “First, from Florida, we’re going to have vaccinated and unvaccinated permitted to cruise. We still have not yet achieved herd immunity. Our most recent health statistics indicate that approximately 70.2 per cent of the target population have received their first dose of the vaccine and approximately 60 per cent have received the second dose. We know that the Delta variant is responsible for 90 % of the confirmed cases coming out of the United States. We also know that presently, there is a surge in Florida as a consequence and a result of this variant.”He went on to talk about the management of COVID-19 in St.Kitts-Nevis linked to the subject matter.

“With all this, while we have done well to date managing the COVID-19 and vaccination roll-out, it is still not enough for us as a destination to remove our restrictions. While an interesting decision to have birth vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers for cruise ships home porting out of Florida, I am aware, you are aware and we all are aware in the Federation that it increases our risk, and this is where we’re are, trying to find a delicate balance between the economics and the health of our country. It is really not an easy fix, and it is something that my team and I continue to labour over as we work with the Ministry of Health and the Task Force to mitigate any risks.

“He added: ” I do not want to jeopardize your health of course but I also understand that you are suffering. I have had one and one discussions, I have sat in meetings and on some occasions I’ve tried to help. Some of you I know are at the point where you are losing your homes- we know that, at the point where you’re losing your vehicles and there are very items that you need to sustain your livelihood, we understand that. The aloe rub vendors, the craft and the primate vendors have been asking me when is cruise going to come back to St.Kitts and Nevis, and when will we be allowed to work. We have invested in improving the guest experience around the island as you’re aware…

“Grant highlighted some of the challenges encountered over the past few weeks which include but are not limited testing requirements in St.Kitts-Nevis being different as per the Florida ruling which is “the significant portion.”

The Tourism Minister outlined: “Our testing requirements differ from the cruise lines as per the Florida ruling. We require RT PCR test 72 hours from embarkation ports and have from since October 31st last year. At this very time, no testing for vaccination of passengers from Florida is required as per the current CDC guidelines. The Delta variant as it is right now is the main reason for the increase in the COVID-19 cases in the United States and in Florida in particular just last week had over 23,000 persons testing positive.

He shared that he has been advised that this variant has a higher transmission rate and the impact greater on one’s health. “In conclusion, I do not want us to lose hope. This has and continues to be an all of society approach. This situation with COVID will always remain very fluid. Yes, we need to remain competitive as our cruise line partners have options in the Caribbean- if I might add at a dime a dozen.”The Tourism Minister said he and his team remain committed and remain undaunted in their efforts to balance both public health and economics.“The Ministry of Health has been working with us and we have been working with them to find that very delicate balance. This has been and will continue to be our goal.”

Photo: A look at cruise ship tourists at the Arrival Hall at Port Zante during a past cruise ship season (Spokesman Snap)