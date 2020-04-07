BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 6th April 2020)-A tourism industry worker is St.Kitts and Nevis’ latest confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient as of Monday 6th April 2020, making up the list of eleven (11) cases to date.

That individual has been identified as a 35-year-old male who is a citizen of the Federation, and resident on Nevis where there is now four individuals in isolation with the illness while seven are on St.Kitts.

Details were shared at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) live daily briefing by junior minister of health Senator Wendy Phipps who said the man is “employed in the tourism industry and is such the case can be described as import related” and that this additional case was recorded “as of 12:29AM today.”

Phipps reported in the Federation there are no deaths attributed to COVID-19.

To date, 183 persons have been tested with the eleven confirmed positive, 114 confirmed negative and some 58 results pending from CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency).

Additionally, 34 persons are quarantined at a government facility while 224 persons are quarantined at home while the 11 persons tested positive are in isolation.