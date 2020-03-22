BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 20th March 2020) – A motorcyclist who earlier this week fired several shots in the vicinity of the Basseterre Police Station did not attack the station itself, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for the Crime Directorate Andre Mitchell.

Alexander Samuel of Conaree Village, who is police custody, has been formally charged for the offences of Discharging a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.

“The mere fact that this individual was brazen enough to conduct himself in this way in the vicinity of a Police Station shows a lack of respect for the law, law enforcement personnel and society. The High Command condemns this irresponsible and disrespectful act. During this period when the Federation is experiencing decreased levels in violent crimes and a renewed sense of peace, we want to send a strong message to the perpetrators of crime that any disruption to the peace will be stamped out. We also denounce the circulation of rumours that the Police Station was attacked. This was never the case. While we understand that the matter is deeply troubling, peddling such false information never serves any useful purpose and only creates hysteria among the public,” COP Mitchell said in a statement.

Reportedly, on Sunday 15th March 2020, a motorcyclist fired several gun shots along the stretch of Cayon Street leading up to the Queen Victoria Roundabout.

It was mentioned that the “Basseterre Police Station, as well as several other businesses, are located in this area. Both pedestrians and Officers are often in this area as well.”

According to Mitchell “Despite the threat posed by this lone gunman, our Officers moved swiftly to capture the perpetrator.”

Samuel was charged on Tuesday 17th March following investigations.