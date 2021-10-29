BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 29th October 2021)- Three young people have lost their lives hours apart following two separate incidents in St.Kitts-Nevis, and their deaths are being investigated by police.

Dead are18-year-old Annica Carey of Kittstodarts, Kitts and 21-year-old Shaheem Farrell of Church Ground and 23-year-old Xavier Howell of Morning Star in Nevis.

In relation to Carey, police are investigating an incident in which she died and a man was seriously injured.

On Thursday 21st October 2021, police received a report of a house fire at Kittstodarts.

Upon arrival at the scene, Officers met members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services present. They had already extinguished the fire when the residents of the house, Carey and 23-year-old Kevaune Rodriquez were found inside the structure.

As gathered by this media house, this incident was responded to sometime before 6:00PM that day.

Carey was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine her exact cause of death. Rodriquez received severe burns about the body and is currently warded at the JNF General Hospital in a critical condition.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Local authorities are also investigating a shooting incident in which the two young men were fatally wounded at Pinney’s Beach on Friday 22nd October.

23-year-old Xavier Howell

Police responded to a report received sometime after 10 p.m. of gunshots being heard at Pinney’s Beach. Upon arrival, officers observed the motionless bodies of Farrell and Howell.

The District Medical Doctor visited the scene and pronounced both men dead.

21-year-old Shaheem Farrell

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and the Police are making an appeal to persons with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and several items of evidential value were taken into custody. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.