The St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League Limited, the umbrella organisation

for the Credit Union Movement in the Federation, today announced that Melisa Edwards

Boutin was appointed General Manager, effective 14 th November 2022.



As General Manager, Ms. Edwards Boutin will direct the daily operations of the League

and promote the interest of credit unions through education, advocacy, training, and

product offerings beneficial to the credit unions and stakeholders.

Ms. Edwards Boutin previously lead the National Housing Corporation, as the General

Manager, and has a combination of education, training, and professional experience in

financial planning, wealth management, project management, and civil engineering,

garnered over the past 15 years.

She is a Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) Designation Certification program

candidate at The American College of Financial Services and holds Bachelor and Master

of Science degrees in Civil Engineering.



R. A. Peter Jenkins, the President of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League

Limited, said how pleased it was to have Ms. Edwards Boutin on board to motivate,

inspire and foster the growth of the League’s four (4) credit union affiliates: the Nevis

Co-operative Credit Union, the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union, the Police Co-

operative Credit Union, and the First Federal Co-operative Credit Union.



The Board of Directors of the League, at its meeting on Monday, 14 th November,

welcomed the new General Manager and expressed confidence in the appointment of Ms.

Edwards Boutin and wished her a very successful tenure.