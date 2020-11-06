BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 6th November 2020)- The teenager who recently died at sea was in work mode in preparing for docking at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre, when he fatally fell overboard.

Dead is 19-year-old Jesroy Mulcaire of Zion.

On Friday 30th October 2020, police received a report at about 7 p.m. that someone fell overboard from the M.V. Apple Syder at the Ferry Terminal.

As informed, the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard also responded and searched for Mulcaire with assistance from members of Ken’s Diving Center.

Press release details from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) informed that the incident took place at about 6:45 PM at approximately 100 yards from the Basseterre Terminal Pier.

Police are reporting that investigations so far have revealed that Mulcaire, who was a crew member on the ferry, went to the bow of the vessel on the port side in preparation for docking when he fell into the water.

His body was later retrieved close by and brought ashore where he was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor.

According to SCASPA,Mulcaire’s body was discovered at around 8:15pm.

An autopsy will be conducted shortly to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department by dialing 465-2241 or their nearest police station.

Photo: A look at the scene that night during the search and rescue operation at the Ferry Terminal (Eyewitness Spokesman Snap)