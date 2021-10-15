BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 15th October 2021)- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC Group of Companies Earle Kelly has pointed out that despite a number of cutbacks, the annual Warren Tyson Scholarship Programme is one of the areas that will be not affected.

“We at TDC, we are firmly of the view that this is an investment come pandemic and hurricane or earthquake, we are going to continue to support the Warren C. Tyson Scholarship Programme. We have decided to cut back on a number of things and this is one area where we decided…we can’t cut back on… because it’s an investment in the future so rest assured that all things being equal, this programme will continue for another 40 years.”

Kelly expressed such sentiments on Saturday 9th October 2021 during the 40th annual induction ceremony held at the TDC Training Room at its head office located on Fort Street which spotlighted the academic achievement of 16 new high schoolers in St.Kitts-Nevis.

According to him, to date the company has had 249 students in the programme, and that at the last count such has been an investment in the region of $4 and $6 million.

Furthermore, Kelly said currently there are 57 students in the programme and that TDC is estimating that about $100,000 is spent per year noting “that’s a huge amount of money.”

Kelly shared that while the scholarship program selected the number one students from all the schools, the runner-ups are very good.

“While we couldn’t extend the Warren Tyson Scholarship Program, we decided to have one of the companies go a step further in providing assistance to the runners-up.”

Eight new high school students in St. Kitts-Nevis were inducted into the Warren C. Tyson Memorial Scholarship Award Programme provided by TDC Group of Companies Ltd while eight others were recognized as the runners-up for the TDC Financial Services Academic Excellence Award.

As customary, six students from St.Kitts and two from Nevis have been selected in both categories.

The awardees are as follows: Jamual McDonald (Elizabeth Pemberton Primary)-Charlestown Secondary School, Shakirah Wilkin (St. James Primary)- Gingerland Secondary School, Jazara Jarvis (Irish Town Primary)- Basseterre High School, Dave Cannonier (Joshua Obadiah Williams)- Cayon High School, Denim Henry (Irish Town Primary)- Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Hezekiel Richardson (Edgar T Morris Primary)- Saddlers Secondary School, Antwone Percival (Tyrell Williams Primary)- Verchilds High School and Shakaylia Tatem (Tucker Clarke Primary)- Washington Archibald High School.

The Runners-up are: Zahir Hart (St. Thomas Primary)-Charlestown Secondary School, Antwon Percival (Elizabeth Pemberton Primary)- Gingerland Secondary School, Stephanie Kawall (Deane Glasford Primary)- Basseterre High School, Mia Isaac (Cayon Primary School)- Cayon High School, Zemorleah Baker (Sandy Point Primary)- Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Jahlecia Walters (Saddlers Primary)- Saddlers Secondary School, Shanaria Douglas (Bronte Welsh) Primary- Verchilds High School and T’Shawn Merchant (Dr. William Connor Primary)- Washington Archibald High School.

The 2021 runners-up for the TDC Financial Services Academic Excellence Award seen with TDC officials and Ministry of Education official- (Left to Right) Director of the Warren C. Tyson Scholarship Award Program Nick Menon, Operations Manager of TDC Financial Services Wayne Woodley, Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education Francil Morris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC Group of Companies Earle Kelly and TDC Executive Director Glenville Jeffers. (Spokesman Snap)

Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education Francil Morris, in speaking with this media house congratulated all of the recipients on the scholarship.

He also applauded TDC Group of Companies saying “even during this COVID-19 pandemic and downturn in the financial sector, they are still able to come onboard and support the students at this time. I know that this scholarship would go a long way for the students in recognizing their educational needs.”