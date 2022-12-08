The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to benefit from its longstanding relationship with the Government of Switzerland, with the latest contribution coming in the form of a financial donation to the Joseph N. France General Hospital.



The Swiss Confederation, through the Honorary Consulate General in St. Kitts and Nevis made a donation of twenty thousand United States dollars (US$20,000) to the island’s main health institution on Thursday, December 8, 2022, during a brief ceremony at the hospital’s conference room.



In making the symbolic presentation, Honorary Consul General of Switzerland, Mr. Ernest Amory said, “The Swiss Government has had a longstanding relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis. Over these years, the Swiss Government has offered assistance in various fields such as education and technical assistance. Today, I am here to pass a cheque over to the JN France General Hospital to assist with their needs at this time.”



The financial contribution was accepted by the Director of Health Institutions within the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jenson Morton, who indicated that the monetary donation will go towards the improvement of surgical services at the hospital.



Dr. Morton said, “The funding is much needed and it will be used to help us to improve specifically the surgical services of the hospital, as well as the functioning of the Operating Theatre.”



“I would like to thank the Consulate General of Switzerland, as well as Mr. Amory for the handing over of these well appreciated funds and we will ensure that these funds will 100 percent go towards improving the quality of service and the quality of healthcare that is offered at our nation’s hospital,” Dr. Morton added.



The presentation of the cheque was witnessed by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton Harris, as well as the executive body of the hospital and key members of the JNF Hospital’s surgical staff.