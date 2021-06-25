BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 25th June 2021) – Police Superintendent and member of the National COVID-19 Task Force Cromwell Henry has made the observation that too many persons are outside of their home during the current shelter in place order.

“This is one of the fuel for the number of new cases that we are seeing daily.”

He made the disclosure while speaking at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Wednesday 23rd June 2021.

Current emergency regulation is intended to prevent the kind of contact among persons that could lead to infection. Regulation 7 specifically restricts the unnecessary movement of people. It requires as follows: Every person shall be confined to their place of residence inclusive of your yard space to avoid contact outside of their family, and it provides some opportunities when we can go out to access essential services like food medicine and banking services. We continue to see too many persons outside of their homes without the requisite authorization. This is one of the fuel for the number of new cases that we are seeing daily.”



Superintendent Henry continued: “Since my last presentation on Monday, police have arrested two persons for breaches of the regulations; one for breaching the night curfew and one for hosting a private party without permission. Twelve persons were given tickets for attending private party and five for failing to wear masks in public.”





“We prefer voluntary compliance with the regulation. However, the police are prepared to do our part to reduce the number of new infections by enforcing the law with respect to the wearing of masks, hosting or attending social activities without permission and for breaching the night curfew and shelter in place order,” he added.



Again, these are meant to protect us and so we ask for your full cooperation in this regard.



Additionally, he referred to the Temporary suspension of liquor licences which is meant for protection as well.



“This means that persons who operate bars, restaurants are required to cease the sale of liquor. Again. This is intended to restrict the gatherings at these establishments for socialization

The virus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with each other. Hence, the regulations prohibit this type of contact, and we ask for your full cooperation for your own safety.”



On Monday 21st June, Superintendent Henry had informed that police issued 191 tickets between the period 21st May to 20th June for failing to wear face masks and hosting social events without permission.

“One hundred and nineteen of such tickets were issued on St. Kitts and 72 on Nevis. Further, 31 persons have been arrested for breaching the curfew and, so far, 8 have been charged. We continue to urge our people to take all the COVID-19 control measures seriously and strictly adhere to them as such adherence will facilitate the slowing of the spread of the virus and the eventual easing of all restrictions,” he stated.

Up to Wednesday 23rd June, there were 301 active COVID-19 cases in St.Kitts-Nevis with three recorded deaths.