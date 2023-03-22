Joshua Williams, Cornerback for the reigning NFL (National Football League) Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs, is visiting St. Kitts and Nevis to meet his extended family and explore his roots to the twin-island Federation.

Joshua Williams With the Flag Decal of St. Kitts and Nevis on His Helmet

Joshua Williams is the son of George Williams, a national who resided in Molineux before migrating to the United States to live. Williams arrived on Tuesday (March 21, 2023). He was welcomed by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and greeted by Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and the Ambassador in the Ministry of Sports, His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, at the KayanJet Lounge at the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport.



In welcoming Mr. Williams and his travelling companions, which included his sister, mother and aunt, Prime Minister Dr. Drew congratulated the 23-year-old NFL player for his success during the 2023 season and gifted him local souvenirs from Caribelle Batik and other popular brands. The Prime Minister told the young man that all of St. Kitts and Nevis were routing for the Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII, which was viewed by 113 million people in the United States and 56 million outside of the US according to www.NFL.com.

Mr. Williams thanked the government officials for the sincere welcome.

“It was the best welcome that I could imagine,” Williams stated. “I appreciate that everybody feels so excited for me and is so excited about me. It really is a blessing.”

Mr. Williams said that he was overwhelmed by the support received from Kittitians and Nevisians during the 2023 NFL season. The support grew significantly after Williams showcased his roots to the Federation by wearing a decal of the national flag on his helmet during Weeks 4 and 5 as part of the league’s international diversity initiative.

“It was a too easy decision being able to represent that part of me on the football field and kind of just bring a little [publicity] to the island. It didn’t take any thinking at all. As soon as I had the opportunity, I told them I wanted to,” the cornerback expressed. “Just being able to do that, … just wearing the flag proudly, it felt good. And winning the Super Bowl with it was kind of just doubling down on it. It felt amazing.”

Williams’ last visit to St. Kitts was in 2005, when he was six years old, for his grandmother’s funeral. He noted that school and financial obligations prevented him from returning sooner. Now that he is gainfully employed and the NFL is in its offseason, visiting again was a no-brainer.

“As soon as I had the opportunity to come down here, I took it,” he added, noting that his aunt planned his entire schedule while here. Mr. Williams said he is looking forward to “just enjoying the people here, enjoying his family and enjoying the beautiful island. I’m just happy to be here,” he expressed.

Going forward, Joshua Williams said that he will continue to represent and promote St. Kitts and Nevis on and off the football field and will explore additional ways how this can be done as he pursues another championship ring behind the creative brilliance of Chiefs’ Head Coach Andy Reid and the mastery of Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.