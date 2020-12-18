BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 18th December 2020)- The virtual opening of Sugar Mas 49 staged at the Sugar Mill at the Warner Park Stadium on Friday 11th December 2020 has been on the receiving end of high praises by patrons who attended via viewing the live streaming on social media, ZIZ television or listening to ZIZ radio.

Minister of Culture, Sports, Education and Youth Empowerment Jonel Powell, in his address, expressed that Sugar Mas 49 promises to be exciting and interesting despite challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“…because of the restrictions on mass gatherings, we have had to forgo some of our signature events such as J’ouvert, pageants and parades. We would still have some exciting and interesting Sugar Mas 49 with the other planned events and of course and heavy dosage of culture.”

“The winner of this year’s slogan competition Sasha Herbert puts it best when she penned Carnival Celebration Redefined For Sugar Mas 49 and indeed it has been redefined,” he added.

Gracing the stage individually that night were National Carnival Queen Hardai Baley, National Carnival Swimsuit Queen Avis Glasgow, National Carnival Talented Teen Queen Shanika Johnson and National Carnival Mr GQ: St. Clair Williams.

Performances that night included Dejour, Infamus, Mimi and Khyla, Vernelle Powell, Mr. Mention, Rucas HE, the reigning senior calypso Queen-Queen Independent, Kollision Band, King Socrates and Collin Wyatt.

Folklore appearances included the St. Peter’s Actors and Valon’s Masquerade Troupe.