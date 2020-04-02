BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 2nd April 2020) – Under the current state of emergency measures already in place, the government of St.Kitts-Nevis is ordering all residents in the Federation to stay at home for a longer period with a combination of daily curfews and round another total lockdown expected to run for the next seven (7) days, starting tomorrow morning (Friday 3rd April 2020).

“These Regulations will take effect on Friday morning, the 3rd April at 6:01am, when the current Regulations enacted on Tuesday expire. These new (COVID-19) Regulations will be the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 3) Regulations, SR&O No. 10 of 2020, and will run until Thursday, 9th April at 7:00pm when the Cabinet of Ministers will determine any new action to be taken. This will be based on, and informed by, the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital, other Health Professional Experts, the leadership of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and the Security Forces.”

So said Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy Harris when he addressed the nation informing that today he asked the Governor General to make further Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations under the State of Emergency now existing in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He went on to indicate that on Friday, the Shelter in Place Regulations will remain in force.

“This means that, as we continue to use every effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, every person – I repeat, every person – shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside of their family.”

According to Dr. Harris: “A curfew remains in place from 7:00pm Friday night to 6:00am Saturday morning. On Saturday night, at 7:00pm, a full 24-hour curfew, a total lockdown, is reintroduced until Wednesday morning at 6:00am. This means a full 24-hour lockdown on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, continuing until Wednesday (8th April) at 6:00am.”

“The security personnel reported that this has been effective, as there has been little or no breach of the current Curfew Order. Where this has occurred, the offenders have been arrested and will be charged and prosecuted. Irresponsible behaviour will not be tolerated. 3 On Wednesday (8th April) and Thursday (9th April) next week, the Regulations will allow persons to leave their homes once more on a limited basis – I repeat, on a limited basis – to purchase any food and medicine between the hours of 6:00am and 7:00pm, while a curfew will be in place for Wednesday night from 7:00pm to 6:00am Thursday morning,” he added.