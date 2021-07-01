BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 1st July 2021)-Under section 19 Subsection 3 of the St. Christopher and Nevis Constitution Order, the State of Emergency (SOE) has been extended following the passing of the resolution on Monday 28th June 2021 at an emergency sitting of the National Assembly.

The extension is slated to take effect from Wednesday 7th July 2021 and will expire on Friday 31st December 2021. Mover of the resolution, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy Harris said “A state of emergency is required to contain the community spread of COVId-19 in St.Kitts and Nevis and prevent the overwhelming of our health system, and obviously then, an extension to save lives.”

He pointed out that such an extension “provides a sound legal anchor for the promulgation of curfews in St. Kitts and Nevis that prohibit the movement of persons that can help halt the spread of the disease.”

Details on the COVID-19 health situation for St.Kitts-Nevis as of 6PM on Thursday 1st July 2021 highlights 11 new active cases recorded with 10 in St.Kitts and one in Nevis. As of that date, Nevis had two active while St.Kitts had 253.