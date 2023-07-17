The late Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD, former Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis from 2015 to 2023, will be accorded a State Funeral with full military honours on Thursday, July 20, at the Zion Moravian Church on Victoria Road, Basseterre at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 has been declared a National Day of Mourning by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, and a national half-holiday for the public and private sectors has been proclaimed by the Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP to honour the life and contribution to the nation of the late Sir Tapley Seaton.

The body of Sir Tapley will lie in State at Government House from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on July 20, for public viewing and all flags on government buildings will be flown at half-staff on the same day.

Persons interested in paying tribute to Sir Tapley can sign the Book of Condolence, which will be opened at Government Headquarters on Wednesday, July 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Book will then be placed at Government House during the Lying-in-State on July 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados’ Heads of State have confirmed attendance.

Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD, who died on June 29, 2023, served as the Federation’s first Attorney-General after Independence from 1983-1995 and its fourth Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis from 2015-2023.

Sir Tapley contributed significantly to the work of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society. In 1982, Sir Tapley joined the Society as a Life Member, and during that time, he supported former President, the late Sir Cecil Jacobs. Several years later, in July 2005, he was elected as Vice President of the Council, again providing invaluable support to the then President, the late Sir Probyn Innis. Sir Tapley served in that capacity until May 20, 2015, when he was elevated to the esteemed position of Governor-General.

Please click on the link below for the Proclamation from the Governor-General:

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/0048b09a-ed61-aacc-240a-1b64a4a64811/Proclamationfor_July_20.pdf