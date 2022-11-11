Tourism authorities in St. Kitts are mobilizing resources to rebuild the industry and capitalize on the positive momentum gained in the past three months.

At the State of Industry event on Wednesday (November 09), Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, said that the destination has generated quite a bit of interest in key markets as global travel and tourism rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this month, we will have a total of six inaugural cruise calls which include the world’s largest (cruise) vessel Wonder of the Seas calling on Thursday, 24th November. During this month, we will also begin to see the return of our legacy air carriers who operate seasonally,” Honourable Henderson stated. “I am also cognizant of the challenges of airlift and the need to invest in the tourism plant and room stock. I want to assure you, however, that your government has begun discussions with local and international partners to identify sustainable solutions.”

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority launched its Venture Deeper campaign in September 2022. The campaign offers the opportunity to delve into the island’s distinct characteristics while introducing elements of introspective self-discovery essentially “Kittitianizing visitors.” This is in keeping with current traveller trends.

“We need to recognize and acknowledge this trend and use it to our advantage by allowing our authentic Kittitian experience, history, and culture to headline our experiential tours and dialogues allowing for impactful and genuine distinct visitor experience,” she stated.

“With the new brand campaign and a strong marketing team, committed stakeholders and the Ministry’s and the Authority’s building human capital, we will expand our industry. We will open doors for economic growth for our people as well. We need each of you,” the Minister expressed. “Tourism isn’t just about the hoteliers, the restaurant owners, the taxi and tour bus operators, and our tour guides, But it includes you, the public, the proverbial everyday man/woman on the street. We need the farmers, educators, individuals working at the gas stations and those in the supermarkets. We are all a part of the tourism industry, whether directly or indirectly, and tourism is everyone’s responsibility.”

The event was organized as part of activities to mark Tourism Awareness Month in November.