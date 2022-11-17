The 2022-2023 cruise season will see thirteen ships making their maiden voyage to St. Kitts, a clear signal of recovery in the tourism sector and cruise officials’ growing confidence in the destination’s tourism product.

To date, four cruise vessels have made their inaugural calls. They are the Seabourn Venture on October 10, Carnival Spirit on November 09, Voyager of the Seas on November 12, and Ocean Explorer on November 15. A notable inaugural call this month takes place on November 24, when the world’s largest cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas, is expected to call on St. Kitts.

“It shows that we are working,” Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, said at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on Tuesday (November 15, 2022). “When we take our trips – we can’t sit here and expect business to come to us. It is absolutely necessary for us to go out there and find the business. We can’t sit in our small corner of this world and expect business to come to us.”

The Minister also revealed that St. Kitts received yet another accolade for its diversified tourism experience.

“We have been awarded The Best Hiking Destination by the Caribbean Journal’s Caribbean Travel Choice Award,” Honourable Henderson stated. “We are working. We are promoting the destination, and we continue at the ministry and, at the authority … to promote our destination so that we can get back to pre-pandemic figures.”

Tourism authorities are working to find innovative ways to enrich the authentic tourism experience in St. Kitts encouraging visitors to Venture Deeper.