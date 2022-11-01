The Department of Youth Empowerment has unveiled a packed calendar of activities for Youth Month 2022 in St. Kitts designed to develop, nurture and celebrate the talents, skills and passions of the nation’s young people.



Youth Month 2022 is celebrated under the theme “Taking Charge of Our Future: Creative, Focused and Energized.” The theme is fitting, said Junior Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, noting her observations over the past two months.



“Our young people are truly focused, energized and already taking charge of our future. Rest assured that this Government stands committed to empower and support our youth as they apply themselves toward achieving a prosperous and resilient future,” the Junior Minister stated.



Youth Month is celebrated annually in November, however, activities got off to an early start with a church service at the Pentecostal Church of God on Sunday (October 30, 2022). The Honourable Phillip led the department staff and other youth partners at the service in thanksgiving for God’s mercies and blessings on the Federation’s youth.



Activities this week include a Fun Day for Persons Living with Disabilities on November 04, Youth Service Day (volunteerism encouraged by youth groups), and Beach Clean-up on November 05, as well as an Island Bike Ride on November 06.



Other notable activities throughout the month include the Minister’s Youth Forum on November 15, SKNYPA Mock Parliament on November 22, High School Chefs Competition on November 23, and the High School Choir Festival on November 29.



On November 30, the Federal Parliament convenes for a Special Sitting to celebrate the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Ceremony. Activities conclude on December 01 at the Youth Service Reception and Awards.



Junior Minister Phillip said that the Government is committed to ensuring youth voices and perspectives are included at decision-making levels.



“As we look ahead towards the future, I envision a St Kitts and Nevis where young people are encouraged and nurtured into leaders who have a strong sense of community and civic responsibility,” Junior Minister Phillip stated. “We ought to direct our attention and efforts to protect our psyches and nurture the skills and competencies that allow every young person to take charge of their lives in healthy and responsible ways.”



The full calendar of activities can be accessed from the Department of Youth Empowerment on Cayon Street.