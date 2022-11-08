St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to use its influence in international fora to advocate for the values and principles that the twin-island Federation shares with the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, made the commitment on Tuesday, November 08, 2022, at a State Banquet hosted by Her Excellency Dr. Tsai ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The State Banquet was held at the Presidential Palace and is one of the official engagements of the Prime Minister during his State Visit to the ROC (Taiwan).

The Prime Minister described Taiwan as a true friend that shares similar values of democracy, good governance, human rights, and the rule of law.

“We shall continue to lend our voice to the clarion call for the international community to recognize that Taiwan has a role to play in finding solutions to the myriad challenges which confront us as we strive to achieve our development objectives,” Dr. Drew stated. “At the recently held 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, I had the distinct honour to lay emphasis on this fundamental point on the global platform provided by the United Nations.”

The Prime Minister, a medical doctor by profession, said that the recent global health emergency is a clear demonstration of the need for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has taught us that insularity will prevent us from achieving desired outcomes,” Prime Minister Drew stated. “Cooperation and dialogue are crucial pieces of the puzzle. Diseases respect no borders. Cooperation among regional and international partners is integral to solving global problems.”

Honourable Dr. Drew expressed that his government remains committed to sustaining and strengthening the bonds of friendship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).