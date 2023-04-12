The Department of International Law of the Secretariat for Legal Affairs of the Organization of American States (OAS) is pleased to announce the Call for the 48th Course on International Law organized jointly with the Inter-American Juridical Committee, to be held from July 31st to August 11th, 2023, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For almost 50 years, the Course on International Law has offered attorneys and internationalists from around the Americas the opportunity to promote analysis, exchange ideas and generate an open discussion on relevant topics of international law in general and of the Inter-American System in particular. This, in addition to, an opportunity to expand their professional networks, develop their abilities in an inclusive, diverse, and multicultural environment. Students may interact in an academic setting with the most prestigious jurists from the Americas and Europe, counting among them judges of international courts, members of the Inter-American Juridical Committee, professors of public and private international law from the Americas and Europe, diplomats, as well as officials of various international organizations.



Due to limited capacity, prospective students are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible; as the deadline is Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023. A selection process will then be conducted, and successful candidates will be notified on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023.

Requirements for participation includes, among other things, having a university degree in law or international relations with at least two years of relevant professional experience. The course has welcomed thousands of young lawyers and internationalists among its students, including some of today’s leading jurists, ambassadors, diplomats, ministers, professors of international law, international civil servants, and members of the Inter-American Juridical Committee.

» Details of the call for applications and the syllabus are available at the main page of the course in the following link.

» In case of additional questions, please contact the general coordination of the course directly at the following e-mail courseintlaw@oas.org.

» For further information on the Inter-American Juridical Committee, please visit our website.