The Government of St Kitts and Nevis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Italy on Tuesday 15th November, 2022, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).



The terms of the MoU are in relation to Italy’s continued support of the Federation’s environmental action and fight for climate justice.



Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer in the Ministry of Environment said the MoU allows for the Federation to move forward towards becoming a Sustainable Island State.



Ms. Jeffers, who is a part of the COP27 delegation said, “The MoU allows CARICOM Member States to access much-needed finance to combat climate change and climate change vulnerability. Projects that are directly related to Adaptation and Mitigation will be supported through this MoU.”



Meanwhile, Minister of Environment and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke said Italy has been a longstanding partner with St Kitts and Nevis and that the European nation, through the MoU, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Federation in its green transition.



Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia have also entered into the same agreement with Italy. The signing of the additional CARICOM Member States will take place in New York at the UN Headquarters.